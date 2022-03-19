Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Chubb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 690.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

CB stock opened at $211.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $212.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

