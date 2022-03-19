Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 309 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.