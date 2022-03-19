Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

