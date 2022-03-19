Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

