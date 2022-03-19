Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

