Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
