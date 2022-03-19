Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

KPTI opened at $7.18 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

