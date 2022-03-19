De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 16.3%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) shot up 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.17. 25,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 6,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

