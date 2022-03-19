Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.74 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

