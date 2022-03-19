Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
NYSE:APH opened at $76.74 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.
About Amphenol (Get Rating)
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
