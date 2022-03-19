Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Up 0.1%

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.23. 167,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 171,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.