Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Trading Up 1.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 461,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 400,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$111.27 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.