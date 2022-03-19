Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

