Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Up 1.4%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

