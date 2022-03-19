Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE DX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DX. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.