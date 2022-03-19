Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $88.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

