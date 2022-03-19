Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $88.28.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
