Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STS opened at GBX 222 ($2.89) on Friday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 194.50 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.17. The company has a market capitalization of £221.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.