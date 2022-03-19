ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

