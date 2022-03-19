Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CURV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.