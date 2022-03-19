Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CURV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid (Get Rating)
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
