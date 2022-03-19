Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
