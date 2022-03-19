Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Lowered to $13.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.50 to $13.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

AYRWF stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. Equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

