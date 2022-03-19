Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ANCTF opened at $42.06 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

