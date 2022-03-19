Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

