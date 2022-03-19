Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
