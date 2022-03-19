Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

