Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,894 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.