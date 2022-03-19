AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,057.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,340.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.