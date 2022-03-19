Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 434 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.