AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 276 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $208.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

