Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2,167.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

