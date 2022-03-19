Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

