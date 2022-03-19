Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

