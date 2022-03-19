Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.50.

GRMN stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 312.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

