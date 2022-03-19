Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.50.
GRMN stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 312.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.