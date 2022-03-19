Analyzing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.43 -$340,000.00 $0.00 -545,000.00 Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $1.97 13.23

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Global Indemnity Group 4.33% 1.22% 0.44%

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

