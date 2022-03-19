Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Ranpak worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ranpak by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ranpak by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

PACK stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.