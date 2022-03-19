Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $478.28

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $478.28 and last traded at $477.96, with a volume of 80302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Get Anthem alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average of $426.87.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.