Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

