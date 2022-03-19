SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

