SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.