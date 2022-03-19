Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Telos updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Telos by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,139,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

