Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE ROP opened at $468.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $391.02 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.80 and a 200-day moving average of $463.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

