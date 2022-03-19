Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.