MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

