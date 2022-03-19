Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

