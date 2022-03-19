Marshalls plc (MSLH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MSLH stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.35.

MSLH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.51) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.27) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

