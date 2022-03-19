Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

