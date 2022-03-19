Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 315,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.
