CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Trading Up 24.1%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) shares were up 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7,000.00 and last traded at $6,825.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5,500.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,601.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3,166.67.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

