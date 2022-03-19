AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

