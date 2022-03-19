China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of CEA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.64.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
