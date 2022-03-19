Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading Up 2.9%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 163,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 456,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.