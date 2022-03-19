Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

