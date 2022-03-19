First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 17,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.